visionOS 2 beta 9 launches to developers

Apple has released its ninth beta iteration of visionOS 2 for developers following the eighth software update.

Vision Pro devices and users can register for access and opt into the beta program by going to the Settings app, then to Software Update, and into ‘Beta Updates’ to toggle developer mode. To do this, users will need a valid Apple ID that has developer access. The upcoming visionOS 2 processes 2D models and turns them into a three-dimensional object using the latest machine learning technology. Apple claims that this makes photo depth more immersive.

New hand gestures are introduced in the beta version as well, and users can now customize apps in the Home View section. Moreover, Guest Users’ expiry is now 30 days and Travel Mode now has train support. Apple intends to release higher resolution support on the Mac Virtual Display and have the headset accept AirPlay for wireless streaming.