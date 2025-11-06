Apple

visionOS 26.1 Released With A New Vision Pro App

By Samantha Wiley
visionOS 26.1 was rolled out by Apple, which is a significant improvement for the visionOS 26 released back in September. A new Vision Pro app has been added with the visionOS 26.1 for the iPad that lets users find spatial experiences and content for the Vision Pro.


Release notes were provided by Apple. Improvements, bug fixes, and the expansion of the app to iPad devices, and enhancements to Spatial Gallery are included in the update. You can find new spatial experiences, content and access info regarding your device quickly using the new app Apple Vision Pro for your iPad when you update to iPadOS 26.1. AirPlay can be turned on so you can view experiences with the new app on both iPad and iPhone. Video length and playback controls are shown during an immersive view for clips in Spatial Gallery.

The new Apple Vision Pro App supports AirPlay to give users immersive viewing experiences on the iPad and iPhone.


