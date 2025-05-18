Apple

visionOS 3 to have eye scrolling function

By Samantha Wiley
visionOS 3

The upcoming operating system of the Vision Pro will have an eye-scrolling function, as per Bloomberg.

visionOS 3 will have an interesting feature in the form of eye scrolling. The user’s eyes could potentially be used to read text, browse websites, and do other things without having to make hand gestures. Currently, navigating is possible by having the eyes look at an item and ‘tapping’ it via a hand gesture. However, eye scrolling is more intuitive and serves as a natural extension for the current input.

visionOS 3

Apple intends to add it to all native apps, with an API that allows developers to integrate it into their apps. The Vision Pro has multiple cameras handling biometric authentication, iris scanning, and general eye tracking. The Cupertino-based company has tried this on other devices, such as the iPad and iPhone as an accessibility option. visionOS 3 is expected to be unveiled during this year’s WWDC.

