VolunteerMatch now integrated into Apple Maps

Apple has recently updated its Apple Maps app with a new feature in a partnership with VolunteerMatch.

Apple Maps users can now view VolunteerMatch suggestions using the app and give back to their communities. Curated guides will now appear on the iPad and iPhone and when users open a supported location, which includes Seattle, Boston, New York City, San Francisco, Washington DC, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, Atlanta, New Orleans and Houston.

From there, the user can swipe up on the search bar to see curated items. For VolunteerMatch, a list of non-profit organizations and their locations where volunteer work is available. There are also virtual volunteering work that can be completed at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

VolunteerMatch guides can be viewed by scrolling down on the search field until the VolunteerMatch section is reached. Those interested will need to update their Apple Maps to the latest version to see this feature.