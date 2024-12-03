Apple

Wallace & Gromit show to appear on London Apple store

By Samantha Wiley
Wallace & Gromit

Apple will be showing a new Wallace & Gromit animation on the facade of the Battersea Power Station during the holiday season.

The stop-motion show will be available to all viewers until New Year’s Eve and every day from 5 to 10:30 pm. The festive content is part of a promotion Apple is having for its ‘Shot on iPhone’ platform, which features the animation studio Aardman. The animation studio made the six-minute video possible using iPhone 16 Pro Max devices, specifically the Telephoto lens.

Apple mentioned that the studio used eight iPhone 16 Pro Max models and the Dragonframe Tether app, with 4K stills, and combined them together to produce the 6K image for turning 23cm characters into 101m projections. The ‘Shot on iPhone’ campaign offers Today at Apple sessions on the website and the Battersea Power Station page, while the video is available to watch on Apple’s YouTube channel.

