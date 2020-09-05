Wallet pass integration added in iOS Apple Support app

An update to the Apple Support app on iOS went live today and features a new Wallet app integration.

Apple has put up release notes for the update, saying that ‘more Genius Bar locations’ are added, which generally means Apple Stores should have it as well. Users can add passes via Apple Support to Apple Wallet and check-in more conveniently at Genius Bars.

Improvements on the app also include VoiceOver Accessibility improvements and an easier way to get an Advisor in different languages, as well as bug fixes and performance improvements

The full details of the update and the release notes can be found on Apple’s official website and the App Store.

Apple Support for iPad and iPhone allows users to get help regarding their hardware and services. It’s tied to the user’s Apple ID for seamless tracking on devices and subscriptions.

Apple Support can be downloaded for free on the App Store.