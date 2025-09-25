Wallet Passport Coming This Year

Apple has confirmed that Digital ID, a feature that lets passport holders in the United States add their passports digitally in the Wallet App on their iPhones, will be launching later this year. The announcement can be found in the features page for iOS 26 as the company updated it.

The page, however, does not show a timeframe for release, and they have removed any mentions regarding a software update. It is expected that the new feature will be coming with updates for the iOS 26.1 or 26.2 before 2025 ends. The first iOS 26.1 beta has been seeded to developers and it didn’t include support for Digital ID, but the addition of the feature could still be possible during the testing phase.

Digital ID is a feature that lets users of iPhones digitize their credentials like their ID and Drivers license, which the company plans to expand with passports. The digital version of passports can be presented at TSA checkpoints you may encounter during your trips.