watchOS 10.3 released

Apple has launched watchOS 10.3 to the public, featuring several highlights and improvements.

watchOS 10.3 is the third iteration of the watchOS 10 operating system, released a month after 10.2 that brought Siri Health data access. It’s worth noting that watchOS 10.3 brings a new watch face called ‘Unity Bloom’ in commemoration of Black History Month. Other than that, the update brings bug fixes and improvements, most of them not specified in the release notes.

Apple Watch users can download the update for free. The smartwatch has to be connected to an iPhone that has iOS 17 or newer. The Apple Watch must be connected to the iPhone and a charger and have at least 50% charge. To initiate the download, users can open the General settings on their iPhones, then Software Update and locate the update. From there, it’s just a matter of allowing the update to be completed.