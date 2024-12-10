Apple

watchOS 11.2 implements new pause feature using camera remote

By Samantha Wiley
watchOS 11.2

Apple has implemented a new and useful feature on the watchOS 11.2, which allows users to pause a video currently being recorded on their iPhone using Camera Remote, an app that’s been available since the release of the Apple Watch.

Back then, users were only able to start and stop a video, since there was no option for pausing and restarting a video when they are recording. The app has now added a pause button on the interface of the Camera Remote toward the left side.

watchOS 11.2

Initially, a pause feature has been added in iOS 18 where video recordings can be paused using the iPhone Camera app. The latest watchOS update extends this feature, adding the same purpose for the Apple Watch app, Camera Remote. More additions in the watchOS 11.2 will be released with iOS 18.2, featuring support for coastal locations as well as tidal conditions.

Lost your password?