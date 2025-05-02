watchOS 11.5, tvOS 18.5, and visionOS 2.5 Fourth Betas arrive

Apple has made its fourth beta iteration of watchOS 11.5, tvOS 18.5, and visionOS 2.5 available to testers and developers.

Advertisements

The fourth beta updates launched just a week after Apple provided the third betas for testing purposes. It’s worth noting that in order to access the beta software updates, you’ll need to be a registered developer. The fourth beta and other beta versions are usually downloaded on the device within the Settings section. Developers will also need a registered Apple ID in order to get inside the software and test it.

watchOS is for the Apple Watch, while tvOS is for the Apple TV set-top boxes. visionOS is for the Apple Vision headset. The fourth beta does not have new or notable features; it’s believed to contain various bug fixes and performance improvements. Apple is expected to unveil watchOS 12, tvOS 19, and visionOS 3 during this year’s WWDC.