watchOS 11.5, tvOS 18.5, and visionOS 2.5 second beta goes live

Apple has made its second beta of watchOS 11.5, tvOS 18.5, and visionOS 2.5 updates available to developers.

Advertisements

The beta software can be used to test features and functions on their respective devices. It came around two weeks after Apple debuted the first betas. Being a beta version, the second update of visionOS 2.5, tvOS 18.5, and watchOS 11.5 is not recommended for use on main devices. These versions may still contain bugs and issues that could affect the Apple devices’ performance and functions. Also, there haven’t been any new or notable features in the updates. This could mean that it’s focused on fixing existing bugs and making sure the operating system performs well.

Those interested can go to the official website where the beta versions are available. It’s worth noting that a developer account is required. The update can also be downloaded straight from the device on the Settings page.