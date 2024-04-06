Apple

Web links and emulator apps now allowed in the EU App Store

By Samantha Wiley
App Store

Apple recently amended App Store Guidelines to allow web links and game emulators in the EU App Store.

In line with the anti-steering mandate set by the European Commission, Apple has updated its guidelines for the EU App Store to allow music streaming apps to have web links or a ‘buy button’ within the description to lead to alternative purchase options. It’s worth noting that this can only be done within the European Economic Area. In addition to that, Apple has updated its allowable and permitted software to include retro game emulator apps. Under guideline 4.7, apps that have emulators, plug-ins, chatbots, streaming games, mini-games, and HTML5 mini-apps can be included in the App Store.

App Store

Emulators have been sneaking into the App Store before but it was not explicitly permitted until now. Apple was fined $2 billion for anti-competitive conduct versus rival music streaming companies.

