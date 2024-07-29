Apple

Web version Apple Maps now available

By Samantha Wiley
Web Version Apple Maps

Apple announced that they have released Apple Maps for Safari and other web browsers, which is in public beta. By accessing Apple Maps on a website, a user can get directions as to where he or she needs to go, whether for walking or driving, without booting up the Maps App.

Apple Maps for the web works similarly to the App, finding guides, checking out reviews, places to visit and places to eat. Ordering food from the Maps place card is an added feature, along with shopping and exploring cities. Apple Maps on the web serves as a substitute for Google Maps, being the most popular mapping choice that’s based on the web.

Try Apple Maps for yourself on their website- Maps.Apple.com which is available in English as of now, and accessible through Chrome and Safari for the iPad and Mac, and Windows PC Edge or Chrome browsers. Apple plans to support multiple languages in the future. 

