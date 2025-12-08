Apple

Who Will Be Apple’s Next CEO?

By Samantha Wiley
Who Will Be Apple’s Next CEO?

It is still a mystery who will take over as the Apple CEO when Tim Cook retires. John Ternus becoming the CEO has become uncertain, as some old executives at Apple are hoping for a little-known or unexpected person to join the candidates for Apple CEO.


The widely viewed successor is still John Ternus; it is likely that he will become the CEO rather than Sabih Kham, Chief Operating Officer, Greg Joswiak, marketing head, and head chief of software, Craig Federighi. John Ternus is now 50 years old and has been with the company for 24 years.

Reports are surfacing in the personal life of the Apple CEO, hinting he plans to move on with his life, like no longer waking up at 4:00 am routinely to head to the gym, and has noticed his hands having a slight tremor, which was seen during his visit to the White House.


