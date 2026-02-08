Apple

Women’s and Men’s Golf Added to Apple Sports

By Samantha Wiley
Support for women’s and men’s golf and improvements in coverage of tennis and soccer games has been added to the Apple Sports app. Update 3.7 brings support for LPGA and PGA tournaments with leaderboards in real-time, updates in real-time and scorecards for the golfer for every round.


The app has support for F1, NASCAR, Premier League, NBA, MLB and the NFL along with other sports. The company has branched out the lineup for soccer adding support for Coppa Italia, DFB-Pokal, Coupe De France and Coppa Italia allowing you to check the stats and see everything in action. Tennis also now shows real-time stats. 

Apple released the Apple Sports App in 2024 providing users with an easy way of accessing statistics and live scores on their iPhones for countries like Canada, Ireland, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Portugal, France, and the United States along with certain European countries.


