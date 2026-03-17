Apple

Worldwide Hosting For Apple’s 50th Anniversary

By Samantha Wiley
Worldwide Hosting For Apple's 50th Anniversary

Announcements for Apple’s 50th anniversary have been made, with hosting gatherings worldwide throughout March. The company was founded on April 1, 1976.  Apple has not announced any specific information, such as when and where the hosting will happen.


Possible locations are Los Angeles, Tokyo, Paris, San Francisco, and London. Alicia Keys has started celebrations as a surprise performance at the Grand Central Apple store was hosted in New York, the company invited certain content creators to the sudden concert, and those who were around the area were also allowed to view the event.

Worldwide Hosting For Apple's 50th Anniversary

The CEO has shared a letter titled “50 Years of Thinking Different,” where they talk about the upcoming anniversary and how the world is moved by people who are thinking differently. For those who don’t know, Apple used the slogan “Think Different” during the 1990s and early 2000s.


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