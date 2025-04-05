Apple

WWDC 2025 lottery winners start receiving invitations

By Samantha Wiley
WWDC 2025

Apple has started sending out notifications to the lottery winners and attendees of this year’s WWDC.

The Worldwide Developer Conference takes place in June each year, with the upcoming event set on June 9. Selected developers, the press, and challenge winners will have the option to go to the Apple Park and attend WWDC 2025 in person. Social media platforms are abuzz with people who said they were invited or declined. It’s worth noting that the invited developers must say yes so their slot isn’t given to another.

WWDC 2025

A welcome reception will be held on Sunday, June 8 at the Infinite Loop. Developers can go there and mingle with others as they receive their badge for the event. June 9 will have the keynote event, and it’s expected that visionOS 3, watchOS 12, macOS 16, tvOS 19, iPadOS 19, and iOS 19 will debut. There might be a chance that new hardware will be revealed as well.

