WWDC Invite Winners Notified

Developers and students who won the lottery to go to this year’s WWDC will start getting invites. WWDC will start on June 8 and will be hosted at Apple Park. Apple will hold a keynote WWDC viewing in Apple Park, but the space is exclusive to invites done with lottery.

The accepted submissions will receive emails letting them know that they will be going, they will take part in an event that will last all day, starting with a keynote, then the State of the Union Platforms, a tour at Apple Park, and then dinner. They can also make connections with experts and engineers at Apple.

The special event is free of charge, but lodging and transportation are not covered, meaning the attendees will have to buy hotel accommodations, transport, and airfare to get to the place. WWDC 2026 will start on June 8 until June 12.