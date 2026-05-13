Apple

WWDC Stickers and Apple Developer App Redesigned 

By Samantha Wiley
WWDC Stickers and Apple Developer App Redesigned

The Apple Developer app will have a new redesigned Liquid Glass that enables developers to get some stickers that are WWDC-Themed and use them in the Messages app.


A revamped Liquid Glass icon has been given to the Apple Developer App, reintroducing some previous design elements while integrating the translucent aesthetic from Liquid Glass. The icon features a ruler, pencil, and paintbrush that make an A shape.

WWDC Stickers and Apple Developer App Redesigned

Liquid Design elements can also be found in the app, with the company adding a navigation bar that is translucent alongside a slide that is Liquid Glass. Stickers included are a juice box, holo-style hello WWDC 26, skull featuring an Apple eyepatch, and California Poppies. This year’s WWDC will take place on June 8. You can install the Apple Developer App for free. Session information will be updated ahead of this year’s WWDC.


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