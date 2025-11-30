Apple

Yearly Holiday Ad Uploaded By Apple Titled ‘A Critter Carol’

By Samantha Wiley
Yearly Holiday Ad Uploaded By Apple Titled ‘A Critter Carol’

Apple uploaded their annual holiday ad named ‘A Critter Carol’ and they also uploaded a behind-the-scenes clip showing how the ad was done. The ad takes place in a snowy forest with a group of creatures in the woodland, where they use an iPhone 17 Pro to record themselves as they sing a song with a theme on the gift of friendship.


The owner of the iPhone then finds his smartphone with the use of the Find My App via the Apple Watch later in the ad, and he finds the heartwarming recording the creatures have made. The ad was shot using the iPhone 17 Pro, even though its fine print says that more software and hardware were used in recording the video.

Yearly Holiday Ad Uploaded By Apple Titled ‘A Critter Carol’

The behind-the-scenes clip shows how the video ad was done by puppeteers, as well as the typography, which was handprinted meticulously with the use of wood blocks. The video was directed by Mark Molloy, an award-winning filmmaker from Australia.


Latest News
The Reason Behind The Apple Online Store Going Offline
The Reason Behind The Apple Online Store Going Offline
1 Min Read
The 11th-gen iPad 256GB Wi-Fi 6 is 17% Off
The 11th-gen iPad 256GB Wi-Fi 6 is 17% Off
1 Min Read
iPad Mini With OLED Display Arriving As Early as the Third Quarter of Next Year
iPad Mini With OLED Display Arriving As Early as the Third Quarter of Next Year
1 Min Read
Apple TV Series “The Hunt” Pulled Out Over Allegations of Plagiarism
Apple TV Series “The Hunt” Pulled Out Over Allegations of Plagiarism
1 Min Read
Smartphone Manufacturers Scrapping Their Own Ultra-Thin Models After Poor iPhone Air Sales
Smartphone Manufacturers Scrapping Their Own Ultra-Thin Models After Poor iPhone Air Sales
1 Min Read
The AirPods Max with Pro-Level ANC is $49 Off
The AirPods Max with Pro-Level ANC is $49 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone Fold Premiering With 3 Innovative Features
iPhone Fold Premiering With 3 Innovative Features
1 Min Read
iPhone Pocket Sold Out Globally
iPhone Pocket Sold Out Globally
1 Min Read
Apple Intelligence Branching Out to China
Apple Intelligence Branching Out to China
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm Cell Is $60 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm Cell Is $60 Off
1 Min Read
New Colorways Are Coming For The Hikawa iPhone Grip
New Colorways Are Coming For The Hikawa iPhone Grip
1 Min Read
CNN Pulling Out Of Apple News
CNN Pulling Out Of Apple News
1 Min Read
Lost your password?