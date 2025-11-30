Yearly Holiday Ad Uploaded By Apple Titled ‘A Critter Carol’

Apple uploaded their annual holiday ad named ‘A Critter Carol’ and they also uploaded a behind-the-scenes clip showing how the ad was done. The ad takes place in a snowy forest with a group of creatures in the woodland, where they use an iPhone 17 Pro to record themselves as they sing a song with a theme on the gift of friendship.

The owner of the iPhone then finds his smartphone with the use of the Find My App via the Apple Watch later in the ad, and he finds the heartwarming recording the creatures have made. The ad was shot using the iPhone 17 Pro, even though its fine print says that more software and hardware were used in recording the video.

The behind-the-scenes clip shows how the video ad was done by puppeteers, as well as the typography, which was handprinted meticulously with the use of wood blocks. The video was directed by Mark Molloy, an award-winning filmmaker from Australia.