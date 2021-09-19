AppleCare+ extensions arrive in Spain, Italy and France

Apple users in Spain, Italy and France can now get extended warranty through the AppleCare+ option.

A new support document was uploaded for those who want to purchase additional coverage for their Apple Watch, iPad or iPhone. The plan auto-renews per month, and coverage is provided beyond 24 or 36 months after the initial warranty expires.

AppleCare+ extended warranty was previously only limited to the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, Japan and Germany. Apple device owners must get the plan within 30 days after the original warranty expires.

Those who are interested can review their coverage expiry on the support page of Apple.com. The Cupertino-based company began adding new changes to its warranty service, such as allowing the plan to extend to more than 3 years and introducing an annual subscription

AppleCare+ is a coverage service that extends coverage in hardware repair and gives owners up to two accidental damage incidents every 12 months for a cost.