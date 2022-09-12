AppleCare+ update unlocks unlimited repairs for accidental damage

AppleCare+ coverage has been expanded lately to allow for unlimited accidental damage repairs.

Prior to the announcement, AppleCare+ coverage only allowed two repairs per year. After the Cupertino-based company’s Apple Store reopened, the change was pointed out on the AppleCare Products page.

The new update is across the board on several Apple devices, including the iPad, Mac, iPhone and more. The coverage also spans worldwide, with regions such as Australia, France and the UK, among others. In the same vein, pricing for the service has changed for the newly-launched iPhone 14.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 Pro AppleCare+ coverage is priced $13.49 per month, or $269 for 2 years. For the iPhone 14 Plus and the iPhone 14, the coverage is priced at $12.49 and $11.49 monthly, or $249 and $219 for 2 years, respectively.

The complete details can be found on the official Apple website.