Apple.com adds new drop-down product menus

Apple’s website recently underwent a new design that features drop-down menus of products and other helpful links.

Desktop browsers will find the new menus after hovering on the top bar section, which includes Mac, Store, iPhone, iPad, Watch, TV & Home, AirPods, Entertainment, Accessories, Search, Bag, and Support. It’s worth noting that ‘Entertainment’ replaces ‘Only on Apple’ but has a similar function.

Mobile browsers can try the new drop-down menus, which have been relegated to the side of their screens. Tapping on a particular item opens a submenu, complete with product pages and links that are similar to the desktop version.

Apple’s redesign aim is probably to offer a more intuitive experience to visitors on the Apple.com website. It also shows links that users may not have noticed before. Scrolling down reveals the same layout of various Apple products that are available to buy, as well as services users can subscribe to.