Apple’s $19 Polishing Cloth Sells Out

Apple recently introduced a new piece of fabric called ‘Polishing Cloth’ during its October ‘Unleashed’ event. Demand for the white fabric is through the roof, with delivery dates pushed as far as late November for new orders.

The Apple Polishing Cloth is made from soft, non-abrasive material and is ideal for wiping the Pro Display XDR’s nano-textured glass. The Cupertino-based company iterated in a support document that the Pro Display XDR requires special cleaning as the textured glass can sustain damage when other cloths are used.

Other than the nano-textured monitor, the Polishing Cloth can clean any Apple display, including its range of Apple devices. It’s said that the cloth is part of the accessory that comes with the $6,000 display and iMacs that have the Pro Display XDR in its configuration.

Even with the cloth appearing as a standard microfiber product customers still bought the Polishing Cloth to keep their Pro Display XDR clean and damage-free.