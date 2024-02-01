Apple’s 96W USB-C Power Adapter is 44% Off

Need a reliable Apple charger for nearly all your current Apple devices? Today, you can grab the Apple 96W USB-C Power Adapter at 44% off, down to just $44.99 from its original price of $80 on Amazon.

The USB-C power adapter is capable of putting out a maximum of 96W of juice for your MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and newer iPhones with USB-C ports. You can also charge it with your AirPods Pro with USB-C and iPad Pro, among others. Fast charging is supported for the 14-inch 2021 MacBook Pro so you can go from 0-50 percent in around half an hour or so.

Granted, it might have the compact form factor of GaN chargers but it’s reliable and has high-quality components. The prongs fold in when not needed and can easily fit inside a bag or purse without worries. Get the discounted Apple 96W USB-C Power Adapter today!