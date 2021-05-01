Apple’s AirPods Max in Space Gray and Silver are $17 Off

Want nothing but the best when it comes to listening to your favorite songs and video immersion? The latest AirPods Max should fit the bill nicely. Today, it’s down to just $532.32 from its original price of $549 on Amazon.

Everything about the AirPods Max screams top-notch Apple quality, from the hardware to the materials. The over-ear headphones sport a knit mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions for an exceptionally fit and snug experience.

Setup becomes a thing of the past, and you can enjoy seamless switching and the on-head detection feature. Apple’s H1 chip provides custom acoustic design, as well as dynamic head tracking and spatial audio. A dynamic driver puts out high fidelity audio not found in most other products.

Lastly, Active Noise Cancellation lets you block out the noise and focus on the content. A single full charge can last up to 20 hours.

$17 off may not seem much, but it goes a long way with the AirPods Max. Buy it today!