Apple’s AirTag is Down to Just $24

Having an item tracker for your valuables can save you a good deal of searching and time.

Apple AirTag

The Apple AirTag is small, light, and ultimately useful for tracking any kind of object big or small. Most use it with their wallets, and some have even put it in their vehicles so they can keep their property safe. The tracking device has the Find My network for long-distance search, and Lost Mode if you need help using other Apple devices. The good news is that all communication in the network is encrypted and never stored in the AirTag.

A single tap is often all it takes to pair the AirTag to your iPhone, and the tracker has a built-in speaker for sound. Nearby, the Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology leads you straight to your item.