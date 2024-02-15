News

Apple’s AirTag is Down to Just $24

By Samantha Wiley
Apple AirTag

Having an item tracker for your valuables can save you a good deal of searching and time. Today, the Apple AirTag single is down to just $24 from its original price of $30 on Amazon.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
Apple AirTag Apple AirTag $29.00 $24.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The Apple AirTag is small, light, and ultimately useful for tracking any kind of object big or small. Most use it with their wallets, and some have even put it in their vehicles so they can keep their property safe. The tracking device has the Find My network for long-distance search, and Lost Mode if you need help using other Apple devices. The good news is that all communication in the network is encrypted and never stored in the AirTag.

Apple AirTag

A single tap is often all it takes to pair the AirTag to your iPhone, and the tracker has a built-in speaker for sound. Nearby, the Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology leads you straight to your item. Buy the discounted AirTag today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Kimi app
Movie Piracy App Kimi booted from App Store
1 Min Read
Invasion
Apple TV+ ‘Invasion’ gets third season green light
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
OLED MacBook Pro might be delayed
1 Min Read
M2 Pro 2023 Mac Mini
M2 Pro 2023 Mac Mini Drops to Just $1,199
1 Min Read
The Problem with Jon Stewart
Apple TV+ ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ canceled
1 Min Read
new iPad and MacBook Air
March might bring new iPad and MacBook Air models
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 Pro Max to have unprecedented battery life
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Pro
The Second Generation AirPods Pro is 24% Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Plus
Online leaker suggests iPhone 16 Plus will have lower battery capacity
1 Min Read
Foundation
Apple TV+ ‘Foundation’ production delayed
1 Min Read
Apple Cash
Code in iOS 17.4 developer beta reveal Apple Cash Virtual Cards
1 Min Read
Anker Prime Power Bank
Anker’s 20,000mAh Prime Power Bank is 31% Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?