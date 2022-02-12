Apple’s AR headset to have its own App Store

Developers have discovered that Apple’s upcoming reality headset will have its own App Store and operating system.

Various code references to rOS have been found via upload logs, and this points to the AR headset having its own, titled ‘realityOS’. Furthermore, developers see that the system has a simulator for them to work with.

Apple’s augmented reality headset was expected to be announced in 2020, but it has long been delayed. A 2022 launch is possible, but the Cupertino-based company is reportedly having difficulty with production and piecing together hardware components due to a global shortage. Furthermore, COVID-19 restrictions have slowed down software development for the future Apple product.

“#if TARGET_FEATURE_REALITYOS”



Well then. This at least confirms it 1) has its own OS & binaries, and 2) has a realityOS Simulator https://t.co/6a25kWshXR pic.twitter.com/RyF5O5gFjg — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) February 9, 2022

Bloomberg says that the AR headset will not be needing a separate device or smartphone to power it, and that the device will have its own processor and display. Furthermore, the Cupertino-based company has utilized the HTC Vive as its test hardware.