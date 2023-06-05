Apple’s ‘Back to School’ Promo expected with new Mac launch

Apple is expected to launch its yearly ‘Back to School’ promotion after unveiling new Mac models.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg recently tweeted that the ‘Back to School’ promotion is likely to start on Tuesday after the new Macs are announced. The promotion may start in the US and Canada, followed by Asia and Europe. As for the new Macs, it’s believed that Apple will be releasing an M2-powered, 15-inch MacBook Air lineup. Gurman also said that Apple is testing M2 Ultra and M2 Max chips on new Mac Studio models.

Last year’s back to school promo had customers receiving Apple gift cards of up to $150 in value with an iPad or Mac purchase, while in 2021 Apple offered free AirPods. The promotion is open to staff, faculty, and students in universities and colleges, as well as higher education institutions. K-12 institution employees and parents who have eligible students can avail of the promotion as well.