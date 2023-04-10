    Apple’s Black Magic Keyboard with Touch ID Can Be Yours at $26 Off

    Samantha WileyBy

    If you fancy Apple’s keyboards and want to extend that to the desktop, then this deal is for you. Today, the Black Magic Keyboard with Touch ID is down to just $173 from its original price of $199 on Amazon.

    Apple Magic Keyboard
    Preview Product Price
    Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad: Wireless, Bluetooth, Rechargeable. Works with Mac Computers with Apple Silicon; US English - Black Keys Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad: Wireless, Bluetooth, Rechargeable. Works with... $199.00 $173.00 Buy on Amazon

    Instead of the usual all-white ensemble, the black Apple Magic Keyboard sports dark keys on a gray background. All the keys and shortcuts you know and love are there, including an extended layout and navigational controls. The addition of Touch ID makes it easier for you to unlock your computer and sign in to websites and apps. The official keyboard comes with a built-in rechargeable battery- a single full charge lasts for over a month even in daily use.

    As for the typing experience, you’ll feel right at home in just a few minutes. The Magic Keyboard auto pairs with Apple silicon and Macs so you can get to work right away. Buy it today!

    Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.

