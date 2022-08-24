Apple’s CFO Sells $16.9 million worth of shares

Luca Maestri, Apple chief financial officer, recently sold a bunch of his shares worth $16.9 million.

An SEC filing reports how Maestri completed the transaction and was a planned arrangement. Two Apple shares sales occurred- one exchanged 30,345 shares for $175.60 each and the other exchanged 66,390 shares for $174.66 each. On August 17, Maestri sold a total of 96,735 shares and was confirmed by Sam Whittington, Maestri’s attorney-in-fact.

The sale takes a hefty amount of shares in regards to Maestri’s total ownership. The Apple CFO still has 110,673 Apple shares, which equal around $18.9 million if each share is worth $171.52. The trading plan was pre-arranged in advance- Maestri filed the report on November 16, 2020 and modified it on February 26, 2021. The long delay sets the trade as legitimate and not due to a recent trend or event reaction.