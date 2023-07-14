Apple’s Compact Dual USB-C Charger is $15 Off

If you’re still carrying around two chargers for your iPhone and Macbook, then it’s time for an upgrade. Today, the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter is down to just $44.99 from its original price of $60 on Amazon.

With a total combined power output of 35W, you can effectively juice up your MacBook Air or several iPhone devices simultaneously. The appeal of the official dual charger is that it can be used at home, the office, or where you’re going on vacation, thanks to its compact size. The wall plug prongs can fold in on themselves so they won’t snag your cables or damage your other things.

The official dual charger is compatible with iPhones, iPads, and is recommended for the MacBook Air. Get a MagSafe cable and you’ll be able to charge your AirPods case or Apple Watch as well. Buy it at $15 off today!