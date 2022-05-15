Apple’s feature piece highlights three App Store developers

Apple has recently published an article detailing three App Store developers and their apps.

The Cupertino-based company interviewed Annie, Dawoon Kang and Larry Liu, app creators of ‘HmongPhrases’, ‘Coffee Meets Bagel’ and ‘Weee!’, respectively. In the piece, Apple mentioned how these developers ‘combine technology with personal experiences to provide users a space to connect, share and learn’.

The app ‘HmongPhrases’ aims to preserve the Hmong dialect, while ‘Coffee Meets Bagel’ is a dating app designed to connect users with meaningful conversations. ‘Weee!’ is an app that allows users to shop for ingredients to make Asian dishes.

The app developers highlighted in the piece come from the Pacific Islander and Asian-American community and shared how their app came to be, as well as their respective experiences and aspirations that led them to completing the app.

The full interview can be seen on Apple’s official website and can serve as an inspiration for others who want to make an app.