Apple’s ‘Find My’ program now includes third party accessories

Apple has recently debuted its ‘Find My’ network for users who want to track their non-Apple belongings and devices thru the Find My app.

The feature was first announced in the 2020 WWDC, and now has launched for third party companies. Those that have registered a license under the MFi, or Made for iPhone program can include their accessories added to the app.

Bob Borchers, Worldwide Product Marketing VP says that Apple’s customers constantly rely on the Find My feature to track Apple devices while keeping their privacy intact. Borchers said that the Find My service is now compatible with those in the Find My network accessory program.

The first adopters of the Find My feature are VanMoof, Chipolo and Belkin, with more in the works. In similar news, Apple will be sending out draft specifications for third party firms to use Ultra Wideband technology for more precise location tracking.