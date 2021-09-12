Apple’s glowing September event logo can be viewed on AR

Apple’s September event, titled ‘California Streaming’ has recently been announced, and one of its design elements is an interactive Apple logo.

Those who want to check it out can visit the event page on their iPhones and tap the glowing logo to be taken to the Safari AR viewer. From there, the glowing 3D Apple logo can be moved around in the real world.

The AR logo is taken right out of the graphics Apple is using for its event webpage. Zooming on it reveals the numbers 9.14 with a lake as a backdrop.

We’re California Streaming on September 14th. See you real soon. 🏞 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/OjOvJFXlHd — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) September 7, 2021

‘California Streaming’ will be held on September 14 at 10 am Pacific Time. It’s live-streamed and can be viewed on Apple’s official website, its YouTube channel and Apple TV. The event is expected to reveal the iPhone 13 lineup, as well as the next-gen Apple Watch. Other products we’re likely to see may include the next-gen Apple AirPods.