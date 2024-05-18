Apple’s High-End Headphones is $99 Off

Now is the best time to act if you’ve been pining for an AirPods Max. Today, it’s down to just $449.99 from its original price of $550 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The AirPods Max is currently the best premium headphones made by Apple, featuring Dolby Atmos support, Personalized Spatial Audio, Transparency Mode, and Active Noise Cancelling, among others. The H1 chip and software produce computational audio and an excellent acoustic design, with an easy setup for pairing with other Apple devices.

A single full charge lasts up to 20 hours, allowing you to watch movies and listen to your favorite music throughout the day. As far as comfort is concerned, you get a high-quality memory foam and knit mesh canopy for breathability. There’s also a Digital Crown for playback control, skip tracks, and calls. The package comes with a slim Smart Case to bringing it with you on the go. Buy the discounted AirPods Max today!