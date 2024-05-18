News

Apple’s High-End Headphones is $99 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple AirPods Max

Now is the best time to act if you’ve been pining for an AirPods Max. Today, it’s down to just $449.99 from its original price of $550 on Amazon.

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone – Space Gray Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode,... $549.00 $449.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The AirPods Max is currently the best premium headphones made by Apple, featuring Dolby Atmos support, Personalized Spatial Audio, Transparency Mode, and Active Noise Cancelling, among others. The H1 chip and software produce computational audio and an excellent acoustic design, with an easy setup for pairing with other Apple devices.

Apple AirPods Max

A single full charge lasts up to 20 hours, allowing you to watch movies and listen to your favorite music throughout the day. As far as comfort is concerned, you get a high-quality memory foam and knit mesh canopy for breathability. There’s also a Digital Crown for playback control, skip tracks, and calls. The package comes with a slim Smart Case to bringing it with you on the go. Buy the discounted AirPods Max today!

