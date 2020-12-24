Apple’s iMac 5K 256GB Retina Model is $150 Off

Thinking of upgrading to a better machine this holiday season? You can potentially save $150 on a high-end Mac computer. Today, the 27 inch 5K Retina iMac is down to just $1,649 from its original price of $1,799 on Amazon.

Apple’s latest 5K Retina has a slew of hardware improvements, notably the 1080p webcam and 10th generation Intel processor clocked in at 3.1 GHz. Rounding out the specs are 8GB of RAM, a 5500 Radeon Pro 5500 graphics card and a 256GB SSD.

The kicker is the 5K Retina display, which is a marvel to behold. The all-in-one aspect is truly captured as it allows users to do just about everything they need, whether it be work or play.

The iMac 5K Retina comes with a Magic Mouse 2, Magic Keyboard and power cables right out of the box. It’s an excellent machine and a superb deal at just $1,649.