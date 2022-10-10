Apple’s In-House modem expected not to surface until 2025

Jeff Pu, an analyst for Haitong International Securities says that the upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 lineup may still rely on Qualcomm’s 5G modem chip.

While Apple is believed to be creating its own 5G chips for its iPhone lineup, the industry may not see it come to fruition until the year 2025. Ming-Chi Kuo, TF International Securities analyst echoed the same sentiment as Pu, saying that Qualcomm is set to be the exclusive model supplier of 5G modem chips in 2023. However, Kuo did not mention a timeline for when Apple will start production or when the company will integrate it into its hardware.

All four future iPhone 15 models are believed to house a Snapdragon X70 modem, which was announced in February. The chip offers improved coverage, lower latency, better signal quality, and support for up to 10Gbps on download speed, as well as up to 60% greater power efficiency.