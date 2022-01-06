Apple’s M1 iMac goes on $100 discount sale

Apple’s latest M1-powered desktop is a superb machine for just about every daily activity. Today, you can snag $100 off on the 8-core, 8GB and 256GB M1 iMac for just $1,599 from its original price of $1,699 on Amazon.

The proprietary M1 makes a whole world of difference compared to previous Intel-powered iMacs. You can run virtually any app or game and the machine won’t lag or have hiccups. Couple that with spacious 8GB memory and you’ll be able to multitask as well.

Standing at the front is a 4.5K Retina screen spread across a 24 inch monitor. It’s bright enough to show all the content and offers a wide color gamut for accurate color representation. On the audio front, you get six speakers for sound and a 3-mic array and a full HD FaceTime camera for carrying out calls and video conferences.

Pick your color choice and enjoy $100 off on the Apple M1 iMac today!