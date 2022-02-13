Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack Drops To Its Lowest Price Yet

iPhone 12 and 13 owners can get a more convenient power bank for charging on the go and using wireless technology. Today, you can get the official Apple MagSafe Battery Pack for just $87.95 from its original price of $90 on Amazon.

Apple’s battery pack is a modular device that can charge the iPhone wirelessly. Instead of using cables, you use aligned magnets to deliver a charge of 5W, or up to 15W via a Lightning cable. Once you’re done, just de-attach the battery pack and you’ll be good to go.

The MagSafe Pack is the perfect companion for iPhone users who use their smartphones all day long. With it, you don’t have to worry about running out of juice during an important Facetime call, while playing a game or watching Apple TV+ or Netflix videos.

An essential iPhone accessory can be yours for $2 less. Buy the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack today!