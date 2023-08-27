Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack is 15% Off

Don’t miss this chance to score a super-useful iPhone accessory at a low price. Today, the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack is down to just $84 from its original price of $99 on Amazon.

The MagSafe Battery Pack acts like a power bank for your essential devices minus the cable. Keep in mind that it works for devices that support the technology, which includes the iPhone 12 lineup and newer. The neat thing is that you can plug the battery pack into a wall outlet with a 20W or higher power adapter and charge your iPhone at the same time.

MagSafe charging is a convenient tech that attaches directly to an iPhone for charging. Unlike Qi charging, MagSafe has stronger magnets so it won’t de-attach in inopportune times. When you’re done, just remove the battery and store it in your bag or purse. Get the discounted Apple MagSafe Battery Pack today!