Apple’s Mini portable Mac is just $599 today

The new M1-powered Mac mini offers powerful computing for those who have limited space or want a minimalist theme. Today, you can buy the 2020 M1 Mac mini with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD for just $599.99, which is $100 off the original price on Amazon.

The inclusion of the M1 processor makes computing much faster than ever. An 8-core CPU and GPU makes short work of any app, game or software you’ll open, and the 8GB RAM makes multitasking a snap.

M1 and macOS Big Sur are optimized in that your system is snappy, wakes up quickly and loads applications easily. Rosetta 2 makes all your existing apps work natively. Simply plug in a display and a mouse and keyboard, and voila! You have a complete workstation at a fraction of the footprint.

The 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD configuration should take care of virtually any need you may have for work or play. Make the move and buy yourself a discounted 2020 Mac mini today!