Apple’s next US Store set in New Jersey

Apple will be opening a new Apple Store in East Rutherford, New Jersey as seen in an online hiring spot.

The exact location for the brick-and-mortar Apple store is yet to be determined, but its presence has been determined due to Apple opening job roles at the said place.

The Cupertino-based company is hiring store roles from leaders to sales representatives and managers, as well as a Business Pro personnel who will leverage Apple products within the business community.

The East Rutherford opening marks US Apple Store expansion absences in nearly a year. The last time Apple opened a store in the US was in September of 2021 at The Mall at Bay Plaza in the Bronx.

Apple relocated another retail shop in the latter part of 2021, but the East Rutherford store will be an entirely new brick and mortar location for this year.

Internationally, Apple has opened a store in Wuhan, China on May 21, 2022.