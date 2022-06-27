Apple’s NFL Sunday Ticket Bid still inconclusive

Streaming giants Amazon, Disney and Apple all submitted streaming bids for the NFL’s Sunday Ticket package, but it seems that the results are still at an impasse, according to CNBC.

The report by Jessica Golden and Alex Sherman say that the football league is still in discussion amongst themselves and the streaming companies, and the winner is yet to be determined. However, it’s believed that Apple has won a deal with the NFL, but the Cupertino-based company has asked that it be ‘kept quiet’.

The NFL is apparently looking to get north of $2 billion for streaming rights of the Sunday Ticket and a partnership with the NFL Media, which encompasses NFL.com, the NFL channel and more. The out-of-market regional broadcast was once held exclusively by DirecTV, but the deal will expire by the 2023 NFL season, with the company saying they do not intend to renew.

If acquired, NFL Sunday Ticket will join MLB’s Friday Night Baseball.