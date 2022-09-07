Apple’s Official Leather Wallet with MagSafe Gets a Significant Price Off

Apple’s premium leather wallet for the iPhone has received a notable discount- today, the Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe is down to just $35.99 from its original price of $59 on Amazon.

The Leather Wallet for iPhone now has Find My support, which means you can get notifications on where it was last located before it got separated. As far as the material is concerned you get top-notch premium European leather that has been specially tanned. MagSafe magnets hold the mini-wallet in place when you affix it to the back of your iPhone. It’s stackable with a MagSafe case without any interruptions or inconveniences.

As for storage, you can put in two to three credit cards within a shielded holding so you won’t have to worry about scanners getting your financial data. It’s compatible with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineup. Grab the $23 off Leather Wallet with MagSafe for yourself today!