Apple’s Official Magic Keyboard is Only $88

A rare discount for Apple’s keyboard accessory is now live. Today, you can get the Apple Magic Keyboard for just $88.50 from its original price of $99 on Amazon.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard is sleek in every sense of the word. Its aluminium housing and scissor-switch keys make typing out a document or content a joy, and you get the tactile feedback and quality of an Apple product.

Although it’s made for the Mac you can use it for your iPad or iPhone as well, thanks to Bluetooth connectivity. As a Mac keyboard, you won’t be missing any of the key elements, including the shortcuts and numeric pads.

The Magic Keyboard has a built-in battery that can easily last a month of constant use. The included Lightning to USB Cable plugs right at the back and works as a wired option as well.

Grab the Apple Magic Keyboard while it’s only at $88 today!