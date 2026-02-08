Apple’s Plans to Enter the Smart Glasses Market is Changing the Industry

Apple’s speculated plan to get into the smart glasses market later this year has caused shifts in the supply chain for global AR optics. The demand for smart glasses such as Meta’s is increasing gradually, and the market anticipates that Apple will produce a product equal to the likes of Meta which will serve as a main catalyst for major commercialization on a broader scale.

Taiwanese suppliers in the optical sector are going in the same direction with increased capital expenditures for AR technology research and capacity, such as Kinko Optical opening a new VR, MR, and AR center. Asia Optical is speeding up development for metalens, VR and AR products in collaboration with MetaOptics, a company from Singapore, for developing metalens.

Samsung previously declared plans to release AR glasses this year, while Apple is anticipated to unveil their first smart glasses by the end of 2026. It’s expected that this entry will stabilize supply chains and increase volumes while reducing the costs of components.