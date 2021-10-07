Apple’s Popular Beats Studio3 Headphones is 50% Off

Missing the punch headphones bring over wireless earbuds? You can get the popular Beats Studio3 headphones and get more than 50 percent in savings. Today, it’s down to just $170 from its original price of $350 on Amazon.
An over-the-ear setup means you won’t be experiencing wear fatigue, which is common with the AirPods and AirPods Pro. In terms of sound quality, the Studio3 doesn’t disappoint- you get Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling, real-time audio calibration and Apple’s W1 chip for strong connectivity. Every sound, voice and audio content is reproduced faithfully which means you’ll appreciate them more.
|Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1...
For comfort, there’s the soft over-ear cushion and signature ergonomic pivoting, which brings flexibility and a custom fit for every head shape and size. Also, a single full charge can give you up to 22 hours of playback. If need be, Fast Fuel technology allows you to get up to 3 additional hours in just 10 minutes of charging.
