Apple’s Premium Headphones are $99 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple AirPods

The AirPods Max is Apple’s high-end headphones and is great for consuming all forms of audio content. Today, it’s down to just $449.99 from its original price of $550 on Amazon.

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone – Silver

Offering breathtaking audio quality in a premium package, the AirPods Max has it all. High-fidelity sound comes from a custom-made dynamic driver alongside the H1 chip and software to produce an immersive listening experience. You can switch to active noise cancelling or transparency mode for diving in deeper or increasing awareness in your environment. The sound that comes out is tailor-made for your ear, even changing whenever you turn your head thanks to personalized Spatial Audio.

Apple AirPods

As far as comfort is concerned you have them in spades, namely the memory foam ear cushions and knit-mesh canopy. A single full charge can easily last days so you can continue listening to your favorite tunes. Get the discounted AirPods Max today!

Lost your password?