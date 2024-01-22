News

Apple’s Premium Magic Mouse is 14% Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Magic Mouse

As long as you have a MacBook or Apple computer, why not complement that gear with Apple-branded accessories? Today, the Apple Magic Mouse is down to just $67.99 from its original price of $80 on Amazon.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
Apple Magic Mouse: Wireless, Bluetooth, Rechargeable. Works with Mac or iPad; Multi-Touch Surface - White Apple Magic Mouse: Wireless, Bluetooth, Rechargeable. Works with Mac or iPad; Multi-Touch Surface -... $79.00 $67.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Apple’s premium mouse is wireless, rechargeable, and can be connected via Bluetooth for greater granular control. There’s no swapping batteries every few weeks or so- just plug in the included charger and you can use it for longer. Bluetooth connectivity means you can use it not just on your Mac, but on your iPad as well. The highlight is the mouse’s multi-touch surface, which allows you to perform tasks such as scrolling and swiping with simple gestures. Gliding on surfaces feels like a dream, thanks to an optimized foot design.

Apple Magic Mouse

The Apple Magic Mouse sports a low profile and will great on any desk or home computer setup. Get it at a discounted price today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
iTunes TV
iTunes TV show and Movie wishlists to reappear
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Vision Pro to allow AirPlay mirror content
1 Min Read
Apple Pay
EU developers may have access to Apple NFC technology soon
1 Min Read
Upoy 40W Charging Station
The Upoy 40W Charging Station Can Be Yours at 63% Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro to have 2TB storage, as per rumor
1 Min Read
Fruit Ninja Coming to Vision Pro
Super Fruit Ninja coming to Vision Pro
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple back to school program launches in several regions
1 Min Read
Apple iMac
Enjoy a 37% Discount on the 27-inch iMac
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Netflix a Non-Starter at Vision Pro
1 Min Read
Dragon AirPods Pro
Year of the Dragon AirPods Pro launches
1 Min Read
Apple Removes Blood Oxygen Feature
Apple removes blood oxygen feature on website
1 Min Read
LG’s 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor
LG’s 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor is 34% Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?