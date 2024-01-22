Apple’s Premium Magic Mouse is 14% Off

As long as you have a MacBook or Apple computer, why not complement that gear with Apple-branded accessories? Today, the Apple Magic Mouse is down to just $67.99 from its original price of $80 on Amazon.

Apple’s premium mouse is wireless, rechargeable, and can be connected via Bluetooth for greater granular control. There’s no swapping batteries every few weeks or so- just plug in the included charger and you can use it for longer. Bluetooth connectivity means you can use it not just on your Mac, but on your iPad as well. The highlight is the mouse’s multi-touch surface, which allows you to perform tasks such as scrolling and swiping with simple gestures. Gliding on surfaces feels like a dream, thanks to an optimized foot design.

The Apple Magic Mouse sports a low profile and will great on any desk or home computer setup. Get it at a discounted price today!